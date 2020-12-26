KY confirms 764 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 764 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 255,563 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.04% statewide.
As of Saturday, 2,534 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Governor said he hoped all families had a safe and happy Christmas.
“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” Gov. Beshear said. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,879 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,656 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 190 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 5,328 cases, 82 deaths, 3,798 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,869 cases, 33 deaths, 1,656 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,478 cases, 94 deaths, 1,699 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,433 cases, 30 deaths, 1,106 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,731 cases, 48 deaths, 2,043 recovered
- Webster Co. - 696 cases, 13 deaths, 533 recovered
- McLean Co. - 519 cases, 21 deaths, 400 recovered
- Union Co. - 886 cases, 9 deaths, 709 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 392 cases, 12 deaths, 292 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.