ISDH reports 3.8K new COVID-19 cases; 176 additional cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,896 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Hoosier state sits at 492,021 along with 7,461 total deaths.
The state map shows 176 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 60 in Dubois County, 54 in Warrick County, 28 in Gibson County, 21 in Spencer County, 13 in Posey County, nine in Pike County and eight in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 14,730 cases, 188 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,336 cases, 41 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,966 cases, 86 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,143 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,789 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,909 cases, 50 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,383 cases, 12 deaths
- Pike Co. - 877 cases, 24 deaths
