Evansville man arrested after stabbing incident on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of stabbing another man around 3 p.m. Friday.
Officers responded to the area of Barker Avenue and C Street for an assault in progress. That’s when officers say they found a man with stab wounds in the 2800 block of C Street.
According to court documents, the victim told police 33-year-old Adam Singer stabbed him before leaving the scene.
Documents state that multiple witnesses saw the victim defending himself against Singer. It also states one witness saw Singer trying to stab the victim with a knife.
Documents show several witnesses saw Singer throw an object at the home, causing damage to a window.
Authorities say they later saw Singer getting into a vehicle in the 2600 block of N Heidlebach Avenue. That’s when officers stopped the vehicle and took Singer into custody.
Singer is charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
