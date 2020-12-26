EPD: 2 cars exchange gunfire on SE 2nd St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an incident where officers say 14 shots were fired on Saturday.
This happened on the 1200 block of SE 2nd Street in Evansville.
The Evansville Police Department says that two vehicles fired gunshots at each other. No one was hurt during the incident.
Officers told 14 News that some nearby property and cars were hit.
Police say shell casings were recovered from the scene.
This case remains under investigation.
