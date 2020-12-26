Breezy and warmer with a few showers Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After bitter cold temperatures and a few snowflakes on Christmas, we rebounded into the low to mid 40s today under ample sunshine.
Temperatures will fall back into the low 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow will be warmer but breezy with sustained winds from the south-southwest around 7 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. That southerly breeze will also push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.
Our clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday, and a few scattered showers are possible Sunday evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. We are not expecting any thunderstorms or heavy rain from this system, but it will stay rather breezy through the night. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.
Any rain we do see Sunday night will push off to the east before sunrise on Monday. We will see a slight dip in our temperatures as our wind direction shifts to bring cooler air down from the northwest behind that cold front. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40° Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, but a warm front will move in from the southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, sending our temperatures surging into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. However, a cold front will quickly follow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which will bring us some soggy weather and another cooldown.
Showers are likely, and some heavy rain is possible from Wednesday afternoon and evening through the night and into Thursday. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up one to two inches of rain from this system. As our temperatures drop below freezing Thursday night, it is possible we could see a brief change-over to snow as we ring in the new year, but snow accumulation is not expected at this time.
As that system moves out, the first couple days of 2021 will most likely be cool and dry with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°, although a few flurries are possible on Friday.
