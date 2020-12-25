Western KY experiencing phone service issues due to AT&T outages after Nashville explosion

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The impact of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Friday has reached the Tri-State area.
Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch tells 14 News that operators are still receiving emergency calls, but service has been spotty since Friday morning.
In Muhlenberg County, officials say their emergency call lines are currently down. If anyone in the area has an emergency, people should call 270-225-0054 or 270-225-7087.
According to a press release, Webster County 911 Service is also experiencing problems. Officials say their phone lines are down right now due to AT&T issues.
In cases of emergency, people living in the Providence area should call 270-667-2021. For those living in all other parts of Webster County, please call 270-639-5012.
