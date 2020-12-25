Volunteers organize free Christmas breakfast in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of volunteers in Daviess County spent their Christmas morning feeding members of their own community, especially those who needed it most.
Even a little bit snow and temperatures in the 20s could not stop the group from serving its community.
“My husband and I know what it’s like to be alone on Christmas,” says Angel Welsh, one of the organizers. “We did not want anybody to be alone or not have something to eat.”
Welsh led the team of volunteers, organizing a free Christmas breakfast at English Park in Owensboro. The event was open to anyone in the community.
To say the least, the team of volunteers did not disappoint.
“We have bacon, sausage, hash brown casserole,” says Welsh, “sausage gravy, donuts, cinnamon rolls, hot chocolate, coffee.”
Those at the breakfast also received blessing bags, as they were called. Each bag was filled with to-go items like tissues, sanitizing wipes, fruit and beef jerky.
“They just have things in them like snacks and gum and toothbrushes,” says Welsh.
Volunteers say they are thankful to be able to give this holiday season, especially to their neighbors in need.
“We are very humbled and very blessed,” says volunteer Bart Presley, “because we don’t get to experience this right now, but there have been times when a lot of us have.”
Even the leftovers at the end of the breakfast were put to good use.
“Because we have enough left over,” says Presley, “we are making plates now that we are going to take and deliver and drop off at other places.”
Organizers say this free breakfast would not have been possible without donations from the community.
“I look like Grand Central Station at my house,” says Welsh, “because people were dropping things off. It just shows what an amazing community Owensboro is.”
Even with frozen toes, Welsh says serving others is exactly how she wanted to spend her Christmas morning.
“We are asked to be the hands and feet of Jesus on earth,” says Welsh, “and that is what we want to be.”
