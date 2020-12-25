Milder Saturday, rain returns next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A dusting of snow in parts of the Tri-State made a “white enough” Christmas for some. Temperatures will stay in the teens overnight with a Saturday low of 14 degrees. South winds will kick temps up into the middle 40s on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, we’ll crack into the 50s with rain moving in late. Scattered showers likely on Monday morning and again Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will bounce around with highs in the 40′s Monday and Tuesday, then into the 60s Wednesday and back into the 40s for the end of the week.