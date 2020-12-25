Coroner: 1 person dead after car accident in Vanderburgh Co.

By Keaton Eberly | December 25, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 12:35 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a traffic collision in Vanderburgh County on Thursday evening.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Volkman Road and Barton Road.

50-year-old Deeann Patterson of Poseyville was transported to Deaconess Hospital following the crash. She later died as a result of head injuries sustained during the collision.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

