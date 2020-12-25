Christmas moviegoers keep tradition alive despite pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Christmas Day, Showplace Cinemas reported its biggest turnout since August.
Dalton Simpson, a manager at the Showplace Cinemas theater on Evansville’s east side, says Christmas is always a big day for movie watching.
“We’re one of the only things that are open on Christmas Day, so a lot of people make it a tradition,” Simpson said. “They wake up, open presents and come see a movie as a family.”
Two people who annually take part in this tradition is Charlene and Darrell Dockins, who said they have been going to Showplace every year since their children moved away.
The couple says being able to attend the theater in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic helps them really experience Christmas.
“It’s bad that we can’t come and go as we please, and things are changing,” Charlene said. “Hopefully we can stick to a few of our traditions we’ve had in the past.”
Simpson says the movie theater experience has been a good escape for their guests.
“It’s been nice to be able to be open, and have people have something to do to get their mind off of everything,” Simpson said. “It’s a place where they can feel safe and have some entertainment.”
He said the Showplace Cinemas movie theater on the east side sold over 1,200 tickets on Friday.
This is the largest single-day number of tickets sold at that specific theater location since reopening four months ago.
