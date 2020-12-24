Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temps will be 30-degrees colder after ascending into the upper 50s Wednesday. We recorded nearly one inch of rain. Winter arrived late behind a monster cold front that snapped temperatures. Sharply colder with scattered light snow showers with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. After early sun, becoming mostly cloudy as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Christmas Eve, partly cloudy and frigid as lows cascade into the teens.