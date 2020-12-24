IN reports 7 more local COVID-19 deaths; 160 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,288 new coronavirus cases and 85 new deaths Thursday.
The total in the Hoosier state sits at 482,734 confirmed cases and 7,391 total deaths.
Dubois County remains in red this week.
The state map shows seven new deaths in our area, including four residents of Vanderburgh County, one resident of Warrick County, one resident of Gibson County, and one resident of Spencer County.
It shows there are 160 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 102 new cases in Dubois County, 70 new cases in Warrick County, 25 new cases in both Gibson and Spencer counties, 17 new cases in both Posey and Pike counties, and 16 new cases in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 14,367 cases, 188 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,203 cases, 40 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,831 cases, 86 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,124 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,758 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,865 cases, 50 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,344 cases, 12 deaths
- Pike Co. - 852 cases, 23 deaths
