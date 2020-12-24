Owensboro woman makes realistic baby dolls, sells them as Christmas gifts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman with a unique hobby is putting a smile on people’s faces of all ages.
Lauren Hendrix hand paints reborn dolls, which are scans of real babies’ faces that are made into mass produced doll kits before getting painted.
Hendrix can paint a doll to make it look a real baby.
She has collected dolls since she was young. The 22 year old is now selling hand-painted dolls as Christmas gifts for children, people with dementia or anxiety, as well as grieving mothers who have lost a baby.
She’s even made a baby Jesus for a local church.
“I’ve been into dolls since I was little bitty,” Hendrix said. “To me, it was how the more real they looked, the better they were. Then I came across these and I was just amazed, and I knew I had to have one.”
Hendrix says it takes from two to three weeks to paint a single doll.
She sells the dolls for anywhere between $200 and $400, depending on the size, rooted hair or not, as well as kit price.
