Last day for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The final bells will toll Thursday across the country as The Salvation Army wraps up their annual Red Kettle Campaign.
We’ve checked in with the non-profit several times this holiday season who said the need is greater this year than ever before.
They say there are ways you can still donate, and, of course, you can go out to one of their red kettles in person.
They’ve also made it easier for you to give back. You can contribute by going donating on their website.
The Red Kettle Campaign dates all the way back to 1891.
