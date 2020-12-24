Indiana Ambition Basketball donates over $2,000 worth in gifts for kids this Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and the people over at Indiana Ambition Basketball lent their helping hand on Thursday morning.
Indiana Ambition Basketball offers year-round training and clinics on the hardwood.
On Christmas Eve morning, those associated with the basketball club stepped off the court to give back. Players, coaches and their families helped make Christmas a lot brighter for Isaiah 117, an organization that helps children who are awaiting foster care placement.
“We feel like when the occasion is called upon that people will do the right thing, and go above and beyond as well,” Ambition Basketball Coach Justin Fehn said. “So when we reached out to our families, they jumped at the opportunity to try to give back and help because not everybody gets a fair shake at a storybook Christmas.”
Ambition Basketball raised over $2,000 dollars and purchased nearly 400 items, including shoes, clothes and blankets. On Thursday, they delivered those gifts to the Isaiah 117 House to assist any child who might need them.
“It feels great because for me, it’s a gut check because it could’ve very well been any of us - one of these kids growing up,” Ambition Basketball Coach Randy Byrd said. “So that kind of motivates me to be here.”
“When we have an organization like (Ambition Basketball) willing to rally around us and bring that over here with the support of all their players and coaches, that really means a lot to Isaiah 117 House, especially when you see kids helping other kids,” Nichole McClarney, program director with Isaiah 117 House said.
These clothes and belongings are not only helping to comfort the children while at Isaiah 117. These possessions are also meant for the kids to keep after they are placed into a foster home.
