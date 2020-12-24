2 hurt after crash in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two were seriously hurt in a crash in Vanderburgh County.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Volkman and Barton roads.
Deputies say a car and truck collided at the intersection.
Officials say the driver of the car didn’t stop at the stop sign, which caused the crash.
We’re told the driver of the truck was trapped and had to be cut out.
According to a release, the driver of the car is in critical condition.
An investigation continues into that crash, pending toxicology results.
