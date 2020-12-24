GRADD helping fund new fire station in Hancock Co., back-up generators in Unio Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some projects have been approved in Western Kentucky.
The Green River Area Development District (GRADD) is partnering with Dukes Volunteer Fire Department in Hancock County to build a new fire station.
That will be located on Happy Hollow Road in Hawesville.
Officials say that project is expected to cost about $968,000 with the county’s fiscal court applying for $750,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Program.
GRADD is also partnering with the Union County Fiscal County to buy and install generators for three pump stations at the Uniontown levee.
Officials say that will cost around $372,000.
Leaders with GRADD say that could help 600 homes and businesses from potential flooding.
