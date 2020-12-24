Frigid Christmas, milder weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Some wild swings in the temperature on the way in the next week. Clearing skies will allow lows to plummet into the low teens for Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas day will stay below freezing, topping out near 25. Saturday will start out in the teens, but south winds will send the temperature climbing into the lower 40s by the afternoon. On Sunday, we’ll reach the middle 50s. Rain returns on Monday . We drop to 24 again on Tuesday morning, only to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday. Rain possible Wednesday and Thursday.