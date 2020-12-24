Customers doing last-minute Christmas shopping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you still have some Holiday shopping to do, you’re on the clock.
Checkout lines were long and parking lots were packed on Christmas Eve.
Despite those packed parking lots, shoppers were surprisingly happy with how quick the process was, and local businesses even stayed open for those last-minute grabs.
“I’m out here doing my last-minute Christmas shopping,” one shopper said.
Customers flooding stores like Walmart and Target to get some last-minute grabs
”I just don’t get into the mood for it until the last day,” the shopper said.
One shopper says that not much has changed this year with going out and buying gifts.
”The only thing is prices are higher, but you got to understand that with what’s going on,” the shopper said.
Over in downtown Evansville, local businesses extended their business hours to draw in some customers after a difficult year.
”When the pandemic hit and we had to close down, we did take a hit,” Tracy Klemczewski, the owner of Outside The Box said. “We didn’t have much business. We tried to press our online services, but it wasn’t that great either.”
This holiday season, the store owner says she’s grateful for anyone who comes to support her shop.
”During the holiday season, it has gotten better,” Klemczewski said. “People are coming out and really trying to support small businesses, and we’re really grateful for that. We’re still down from last year, but we expected that - that’s normal.”
As the shopping day wraps up, business owners are recognizing how the community seemed to have stepped up for them.
”But it just shows that people care and they’re going to do what they can to support their local businesses,” Klemczewski said.
