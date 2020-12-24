Aurora helps out for the holidays, getting people basic necessities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a tough year during this pandemic, and more and more are struggling to make ends meet.
As cold weather has arrived, many cannot afford to go without the basic necessities like a warm coat and gloves, or even a warm place to sleep.
That’s where Aurora steps in.
They tell us this time of year is especially hard on families with increased bills and especially right now as many have lost jobs and are facing eviction.
Aurora steps in during these hard times and helps house those who become homeless for various reasons.
They tell us due to the pandemic, they have seen even more people who need help right now.
“We’re seeing a constant influx of applications either through the state of Indiana or through our online portal on our website,” said Zac Heronnemus, the executive director at Aurora. “We’re working diligently to ensure that those impacted and those families impacted by covid stay housed.”
Another way the community can help is by volunteering.
They tell us they are taking all precautions to keep both volunteers and those they serve safe in this pandemic.
