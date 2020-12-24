Ascension St. Vincent Choir sings ‘Silent Night’ as tribute to healthcare workers nationwide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The workers at Ascension St. Vincent are hoping to provide a bit of peace in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, members of the Ascension Choir showcased their rendition of “Silent Night” in a video posted on Facebook.
The video was recorded virtually and presented on the hospital system’s social media platforms as a tribute to the devoted healthcare workers across the country.
The full video also features a message of hope at the beginning, as well as footage from the pandemic’s earliest days to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can watch the entire video in the Facebook post below:
