AG Daniel Cameron issues warning for potential COVID-19 vaccination scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued an alert Thursday to Kentuckians, warning about the potential for scams related to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Cameron said as the vaccine becomes available, fraudsters may try to impersonate distributors, medical providers, or local health department officials claiming they need personal information or payment in exchange for a vaccine.
A similar situation happened in April shortly after the pandemic first struck. Fake COVID-19 testing sites started popping up around Louisville. Shannon Wilson was a victim of the scam. She said she wasn’t feeling well and was desperate for a testing. Testing sites weren’t as available at the start of the pandemic.
“That was one of the worst adult experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Wilson said, adding that she later learned from a local hospital she was positive for COVID-19. Her results from the pop-up site came back with false information on the type of test she actually received.
After her diagnosis, Wilson was bedridden, horrified and struggling to breathe. She didn’t know the site wasn’t authorized and was set up by out-of-towners who didn’t follow health protocols. Now she has a warning for anyone eager to get vaccinated against the virus, while the chance of getting scammed is still out there.
”Whenever I can get it I want it, too,” Wilson said. “I (want everyone) to be cautious. Talk to your physician, talk to known sites that have been promoted by your doctors, by the CDC.”
That’s advice Cameron is encouraging Kentuckians to follow as well. His warning included the following precautions:
- Do not pay for the promise of a vaccine. If someone promises immediate or early access to the vaccine in return for payment, it is a scam.
- You should not receive an unsolicited call asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign up to get the vaccine. If you do receive such a call, you should hang up and verify the source of the caller before proceeding further.
- Beware of individuals who contact you offering products, such as medicine or treatments, which they claim are as effective as the vaccine. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.
“I have been still dealing with the effects of COVID,” Wilson said. “I have scarring on my left lung from COVID. I have trouble breathing. I have an inhaler. I’ve never needed a in haler before.”
Wilson said she also struggles breathing in cold weather. She has to wear a mask and scarf over her face to prevent her from getting an asthma attack.
The attorney general’s office hasn’t received complaints of any COVID-19 vaccine scams yet, but added Kentuckians have to stay ahead of the game.
Vaccine scams should be reported immediately to the Attorney General’s Office by clicking here or calling 1-888-432-9257. You can also report scams to the FTC.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 website, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, provides information on the legitimate distribution of the vaccine and includes a hotline for general COVID-19 vaccine questions (1-800-722-5725).
