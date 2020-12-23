YMCA moves 1 step closer to having facility in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is one step closer to bringing a YMCA to Gibson County.
YMCA officials say the North Gibson School Corporation recently voted to donate the Lowell Elementary School building and land to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.
They say they have been in discussion with Gibson County community leaders for years about bringing the Y to the county.
With a building and land now secured, YMCA leaders say they have started discussing the renovation of the building based on the community and local volunteers’ vision for the facility.
“We’re grateful and humbled by our partnership with North Gibson Schools, and we’re excited to move forward. Gibson County deserves a state-of-the-art facility that will serve its community needs. We envision a facility that will be accessible to all, financially, culturally, and also physically, so we’re exploring universal design concepts that welcome and serve diversabilities”, says Johnathan Pope, President & CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.
The YMCA has officially started a $2.1 million capital campaign for the renovations with plans to open the facility in early 2022.
