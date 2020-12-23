Windy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy and warmer as high temps stretch into the upper 50s. Light rain developing this afternoon with winds gusting to 30-miles an hour. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, rain changing to snow late. Little to no snow accumulation.
Thursday, sharply colder with spotty light snow showers. Becoming partly sunny as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Christmas Evening, temps will drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies.
Dry weather can be expected Christmas Day/Friday. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only climb into lower 20s…coldest temps February.
