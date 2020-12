EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain and a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday night. Gusty winds will ease a bit on Thursday as colder air moves into the Tri-State. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 30s, and lows on Friday morning will sink to near 12 degrees, the coldest temperature we’ve had since last February. Temps will rise back to the middle 50s by Sunday. Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with highs near 40 each day.