White Flag program initiated as temperatures drop in Evansville, Owensboro

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As the temperatures drops, the number of people needing a warm place to stay goes up.
The White Flag will be initiated Thursday and Friday night at the United Caring Services’s shelter located inside the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.
Officials say people can come inside from the cold from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
In Owensboro, emergency crews say both the Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will be open.
Crews say if both shelters reach capacity, they will open Owensboro Christian Church.
