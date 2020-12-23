Pritzker: IL has administered more vaccines than any other state so far

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Gov. Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Governor Pritzker said as of Tuesday night, Illinois had administered 100,991 vaccines, which is the most in the nation.
He said more than 174,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive in the state next week, and with that, vaccine doses will be in every Illinois county.
Wednesday, Illinois reported 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 135 new deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 918,070 positive cases and 15,549 deaths.
The state map shows one additional death in Wabash County.
It shows nine new cases in Wayne County, 24 new cases in White County, 11 new cases in Wabash County, and seven new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,270 cases, 38 deaths
- White County - 1,039 cases, 16 deaths
- Wabash County - 979 cases, 10 deaths
- Edwards County - 358 cases, 5 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.