UE: Staff has been increasing while enrollment has been decreasing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about enrollment at the University of Evansville and its impact on the university’s realignment plan.
Officials with the university say, nationwide, college enrollment is down about 11 percent over the last decade.
For UE, a small, private university, enrollment has decreased more than 30 percent over the last 10 years.
This means less tuition for the university. Officials confirm an annual revenue loss of close to $3.5 million because, while enrollment is down, there has actually been a rise in the number of faculty at the university.
Officials say, because of this, the university has been operating in a deficit for years.
So while the university is proud of its small classroom sizes, some were too small.
For example, officials say many of the programs on the list to be cut had total enrollments of less than 10 students over the past two years.
“Like any organization, we have to be able to cover our expenses. So many universities generate the majority of their revenue from tuition,” said VP of Marketing and Enrollment Dr. Jill Griffin. “And so, when we look at a situation where the number of students enrolled in a particular major can’t sustain the resources that are required to operate those majors, that’s where we know we have some challenges we have to face.”
Dr. Griffin said students vote with where they enroll, so she says the realignment plan is designed to invest in the programs the students are choosing now, to put money into those programs for the next 100 years.
She described it as an investment for future students at the university.
Dr. Griffin says the university has students from 55 countries and across the United States.
About 60 percent of current students are from the Hoosier state.
Dr. Griffin says current students will be able to graduate from their respective programs, regardless of the university’s plan.
