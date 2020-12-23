Transportation officials issue warnings for potential black ice in western parts of KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Temperatures are expected to be frigid over the next few days, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers in western Kentucky about the potential for black ice.
State transportation officials say that strong winds below freezing temperatures are expected overnight, which could create dangerous driving conditions.
For those who must travel during this time, officials urge drivers to use caution and reduce their speed, especially when encountering an elevated highway. Transportation officials say these structures will freeze first.
According to KYTC officials, snow and ice removal crews will be on standby in multiple counties, including Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster and Union Counties.
KYTC officials recommend the following measures to help keep motorists safe and prepared:
- Put yourself in emergency mode.
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.
- Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow time for a slower commute.
- Winterize vehicles.
- Supply vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit.
- Know before you go. Click here to download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.
- Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving.
- Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.
