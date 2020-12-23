St. Anthony provides meals and groceries for those in need this holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a local church held a very special food giveaway Wednesday morning.
St. Anthony holds their soup kitchen every Wednesday, but with the need being so great they also gave away a week’s worth of groceries.
There was also a local Eagle Scout troop handing out presents to everyone who visited the soup kitchen.
More than 150 people were served a hot meal and left with a Christmas gift.
“Be aware of those who truly suffering, especially in our own city. We’ve got a lot of people who are suffering, and I know that we’ve all had had a rough year, but there are people that are really struggling and might even have it a little bit worse than we do,” said Director of Operations Katie Glover.
Click here if you would like to help St. Anthony help others.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.