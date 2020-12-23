Residents and staff at Redbanks Colonial Terrace receive vaccinations

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A western Kentucky long term care facility joined history Wednesday.
The staff at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Webster County is one of the first in the region to vaccinate staff and residents.
Officials say more than 50 people got the Pfizer vaccination there.
Like many facilities, Colonial Terrace was hit hard by the coronavirus.
Luckily no one has died, but there was an outbreak at the facility back in September.
Facility officials say they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“We haven’t had any loss of life related to it. Most of our residents were asymptomatic, as well as our staff, but we have been very blessed to receive the vaccine in our community,” said Director of Nursing Angie Green.
CVS is providing the vaccines for the facility.
Officials say it is an option to get vaccinated.
