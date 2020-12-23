IN reports 238 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 3 new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,731 new coronavirus cases and 62 new deaths Wednesday.
The total in the Hoosier state sits at 476,538 confirmed cases and 7,306 total deaths.
Dubois County remains in red this week.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois County
It shows 238 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 71 new cases in Warrick County, 61 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Perry County, 32 new cases in Posey County, 40 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, and 14 new cases in Pike County.
Governor Holcomb has signed an executive order extending temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing those who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license.
This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.
The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.
In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.
Governor Holcomb also announced that he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February.
In November, he deployed 1,350 Guardsmen to help in the state’s 534 long-term care facilities.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 14,207 cases, 184 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,101 cases, 40 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,761 cases, 85 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,108 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,741 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,840 cases, 49 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,319 cases, 11 deaths
- Pike Co. - 835 cases, 23 deaths
