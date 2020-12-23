12 new local COVID-19 deaths in KY; Green River District adds 200 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported seven COVID-19 related deaths and 200 additional cases on Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 113 are in Daviess County, 36 are in Henderson County, there are 12 in both McLean and Webster counties, 11 in Union County, nine in Ohio County, and seven new cases in Hancock County.
Health officials say the new coronavirus-related deaths include six residents of Daviess County and one resident of Henderson County.
The district has now recorded a total of 11,823 positive cases. Officials say of those cases, 8,738 people recovered.
In Hopkins County, their coronavirus dashboard is showing five new deaths and 22 more cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 2,478 confirmed cases. Of those confirmed cases, 1,699 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 757 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 5,237 cases, 82 deaths, 3,730 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,806 cases, 33 deaths, 1,559 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,478 cases, 94 deaths, 1,699 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,418 cases, 30 deaths, 1,089 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,707 cases, 48 deaths, 2,012 recovered
- Webster Co. - 680 cases, 13 deaths, 528 recovered
- McLean Co. - 511 cases, 21 deaths, 390 recovered
- Union Co. - 882 cases, 9 deaths, 702 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 388 cases, 12 deaths, 287 recovered
