New COVID-19 safety requirements in effect for KY child care providers

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New COVID-19 requirements that help ensure child, family and staff safety are in effect for Kentucky child care providers.
State leaders say the new regulation enhances other requirements for all regulated providers, including child care centers, family child care homes and limited duration child care programs.
The secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says many of the changes are a result of several public comments and discussions with stakeholders.
The new regulation updates criteria for children’s mask-wearing, including exemptions in accordance with the department of public health’s face covering regulations.
DCBS Division of Child Care Director Sarah Vanover said two guidelines stay the same: Children under age 2 do not wear masks, and children in first grade and older do wear masks unless exempted.
Now, under the new regulation, when parents of children between age three and first grade want their children to wear masks while in a child care center, both parents and their providers must sign a child care face mask permission form to note the agreement.
Providers cannot mandate that all children age three through first grade wear masks.
Vanover said by signing the form, providers assure that they have the supervision available to make sure that children are safe while wearing a mask.
By signing the form, parents and guardians acknowledge that they will supply the masks and that it is the children’s responsibility, not the providers’, to make sure masks are worn.
“This is something parents need to talk about with their children at home to make sure children understand their role,” Vanover said. “Providers are not responsible for making sure that every child in the class wears the same mask, all day long, while also completing their other responsibilities. This is a team effort.”
State officials say children who are deaf or hard of hearing or who have a disability or a health exemption do not have to wear masks. Children cannot wear lanyards with their masks because of the risk of suffocation or strangulation.
Children shall not wear masks when they are napping because of the risk of suffocation.
They also say children shall not wear masks when they are engaged in vigorous play, when they’re outdoors and six feet apart from each other, or when they are actively eating or drinking.
In a video, Vanover explains the new mask requirements to providers and families.
You can watch that video here.
Read the regulation here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.