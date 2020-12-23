Free COVID-19 testing clinic available next week in Dubois Co.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Dubous County next week.
A temporary testing site will open at 400 South Clay Street in Jasper, which is Alvin C. Ruxer Municipal Golf Course.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The final day for the clinic will be Saturday, January 2. The hours for that day are slated to be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years old can be tested with parental consent.
“With the surge in positive cases in Dubois County it is extremely important that we do everything possible to get this virus under control,” said Dr. Ted Waflart, Dubois County Health Officer. “With an increase of those in our community being tested this will aid us to identify sources and close contacts. We look forward to working with the Indiana Department of Health and very much appreciate their partnering with us in this effort.”
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. For those who have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
This clinic will be for walk-in patients only and will serve everyone on a first-come, first-served basis.
