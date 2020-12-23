Customers finish up last-minute shipping and shopping before Christmas holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inside A K Pack and Ship on Wednesday, holiday gifts brought in by customers were still being wrapped and sent off.
Owner Kelly Winzinger says shipping items has definitely kept the store in business this holiday season, as some have chosen to stay home and send their gifts through the mail. Some people just wanted their items to be neatly gift wrapped, but others came in looking for more.
“We’ve had a number of people walk in wanting centerpieces for their tables, or a last-minute gift for someone,” Employee Marianne Snodgrass said. “And we almost ran out of flowers! But we were fortunate to find some.”
Even with the increase in customers during the holiday season, Winzinger says they have handled it well.
“We were prepared, and try to get everything out the day that it is dropped off, and UPS and Postal Service have been great,” Winzinger said.
She says many items brought in Wednesday may not arrive before Christmas Day, but her employees are still getting things done as quickly as they can, and making sure each gift is wrapped with care and style.
“We have an amazing staff here,” Winzinger said. “They are friendly, everyone has just been willing to put in the time and go the extra mile for our customers, and I just couldn’t be more blessed with an amazing staff.”
