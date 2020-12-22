Sunny; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter opened with high temps in the upper 50s Monday along with gusty winds.
Sunny and less windy as high temps ease into the upper 40s to 50-degrees. The normal high temp is 42-degrees.
Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with rain during the afternoon. High temps will remain above normal in the mid-50s. Wednesday night through early Thursday, rain will change briefly to snow…little to no snow accumulation. However, temps will drop to near freezing during the day Thursday. Christmas Evening, temps will nosedive into the upper teens.
Dry weather can be expected Christmas Day/Friday. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps reach the upper 20s.
