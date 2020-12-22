IN reports 3 new local COVID deaths, 143 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 3,758 new coronavirus cases and 143 new deaths Tuesday.
The total in the Hoosier state sits at 471,876 confirmed cases and 7,244 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death each in Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Spencer Counties.
It shows 89 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 28 new cases in Warrick County, 39 new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Perry County, 16 new cases in Posey County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.
Dubois County health officials are reminding people to stay safe over the holidays.
Gov. Holcomb will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
You can watch it here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 13,969 cases, 182 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 4,040 cases, 39 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,690 cases, 85 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,099 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,709 cases, 26 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,800 cases, 49 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,303 cases, 11 deaths
- Pike Co. - 821 cases, 23 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.