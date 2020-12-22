Relief funding assists non-profits in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund was a resource for many in the middle of the pandemic until it started running out of money.
After donations are made, the fund will be at $300,000, which will help individuals and non-profits.
“With this funding, we were able to really feel comfortable in what we were doing in providing a safe environment,” said Ryan Bibb, director of operations at Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.
The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club is a three-time recipient of money from the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
It’s a partnership of the United Way and the Green River Area Community Foundation. The fund was created in March to assist individuals and non-profits.
“Right now people are really realizing how important non-profits are because we’re serving populations that are at risk,” said Bibb. “They may have a need that others aren’t able to serve or that they’re not aware of. And when that funding goes away, some of those services, unfortunately, go away, and sometimes it’s hard for people to understand how important non-profits are until those services are no longer available.”
Community leaders say the fund started with $700,000. Thanks to donations from the county, city and other partners. So far, it’s helped over 60 non-profits.
“We were able to hire professional service to come in here and sanitize and disinfect our facility on a weekly basis because of some of this funding,” shared Bibb.
The boys and girls club says they also started a lunch program for the kids with the money they got.
“This additional funding help non-profits and other organizations really sustain what they’re doing going into 2021,” stated Bibb.
