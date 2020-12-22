Rain Wednesday, sharply colder for Christmas Eve & Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain will move into the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Behind this system, sharply colder air will pour into the region for the end of the week. Sunny skies return on Christmas Eve with highs in the middle 30s. On Christmas Day, the low will drop into the teens and highs will only reach the upper 20s with sunny skies. Dry on Saturday with rain possible on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will return to the normal range with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.