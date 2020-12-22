OPD holding 8th annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive Tues.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department will be holding their eighth annual “Operation Santa” food drive Tuesday.
OPD says that although the event will look different this year due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, they are pleased that they were able to provide over 300 food boxes to citizens of the community.
The police department teamed up with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess county to gather food supplies for those regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program.
They say the program is also able to help families identified by the Owensboro Public Schools and the Housing Authority of Owensboro.
Event organizers tell us the program is funded from the annual “No Shave” fundraiser as well as donations by local businesses and organizations.
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Owensboro Police Department and their families will begin delivering those food boxes in their police cruisers.
