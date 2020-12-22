New kiosks open for Evansville residents to pay their water bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new way to pay your water bill if you’re someone who likes to pay in-person.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say customers used to be able to pay at their customer service window at the Civic Center, but it closed earlier this year due to coronavirus.
They still have a kiosk near the Civic Center main entrance. But now there are two more kiosks available to make paying your bill even more convenient.
One is inside the Potters Wheel on East Jefferson Avenue, and one at Mike’s Food Mart on East Riverside Drive in Evansville.
You can pay with cash, check or credit card.
If you’re tech-savvy, you can also sign up for auto-pay on through the “Mywater” smartphone app.
