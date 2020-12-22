Nearby resident reacts to shooting outside Rick’s Sports Bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting on Sunday night outside of Rick’s Sports Bar left one person injured. The victim has chosen to not press charges, and police are still looking for the suspect.
A resident who lives nearby says he is fed up with the violence.
“I was playing a video game, and I didn’t realize I had my tv muted. Not even a minute after that I was like, that was actually gunshots,” recalled one nearby resident. “I hear police going up and down Green River all the time and it’s not a big deal, but when it’s right at your door, and it’s happened more than once.”
The Evansville Police Department says gun-related activity is something they’ve responded to multiple times at Rick’s Sports Bar within the last year and a half. Most notable, attempted murder in October of 2019.
“It gets to the point where you’d have enough and you want to do something about it, and I’m in the process of working on that,” shared the nearby resident.
That resident now wants to explore any options that might be available to help make the area safer. He plans to reach out to city officials, local law enforcement and possibly start a petition.
“Somebody is going to come out of that bar drunk one night, miss their targets and somebody is going to be sitting at the light with their kids, or a bullet is going to come into my door,” stated the nearby resident. “And I’m not going to be a victim.”
We have reached out to the owner of Rick’s Sports Bar but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.