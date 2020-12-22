KY Gov. Beshear to get vaccinated Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will be rolling up his sleeve for the vaccine Tuesday.
The Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear, along with other state leaders, will be vaccinated Tuesday morning to help demonstrate bipartisan support for safe, effective vaccines.
During a call with the director of CDCD Monday, he recommended all governors get the vaccine as soon as possible.
That event will be live-streamed on both Facebook and YouTube from the Capitol Rotunda at 9 a.m. EST.
