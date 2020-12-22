Kimberly-Clark building steam production facility in Owensboro

Kimberly-Clark is committed to doing its part to address climate change, and this project here in Owensboro is one of the ways we are driving greater energy efficiency throughout our operations. The on-site high efficiency power and steam production facility is a $19 million capital project that is expected to be complete by Spring 2021. The project will allow our tissue manufacturing for the Kimberly-Clark Professional business to be more energy self-reliant and more sustainable from an air quality standpoint. And while the project will ultimately shift existing jobs from the current operations, it does enhance the facility’s competitive position in Kimberly-Clark’s global tissue supply network. If public health conditions allow, we will hold some kind of dedication event in 2021 after the energy facility begins operation, but no official date has been set.