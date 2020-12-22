IL reports 115 new COVID-19 related deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois reported Tuesday 6,239 new coronavirus cases and 115 new deaths.
The state now has at least 911,308 total positive COVID-19 cases and 15,414 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The map shows 14 new cases in Wayne County, two new cases in White County, 15 new cases in Wabash County, and three new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,261 cases, 38 deaths
- White County - 1,015 cases, 16 deaths
- Wabash County - 968 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 351 cases, 5 deaths
