Henderson will recycle your Christmas tree for mulch at the Newman Park trail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson will be recycling live Christmas trees at Newman Park from Jan. 1 through Feb. 1.
The wood chips from the recycled trees will be used on the Canoe Creek Nature Trail in Newman Park.
Trees may be dropped off at Newman Park at the end of the southwest parking lot, past the soccer complex, near the CCNT trail head. (Follow the signs) The park is located on Sand Lane.
Please remove all tinsel and decorations from the trees before disposal.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 831-1274.
