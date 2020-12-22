EVSC choir students perform at Old National Bank Atrium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Christmas message from the EVSC featured some of the best voices in the school district Monday.
These choir students put the “sing” in social distan-sing. They performed “That’s Christmas To Me” by Pentatonix at the Old National Bank Atrium.
Their video featured snapshots of different EVSC classes, sports teams, student groups, and faculty posing in their masks.
Superintendent Dr. David Smith thanked everyone for their hard work in 2020 and says he looked forward to a better 2021.
