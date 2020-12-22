Evansville restaurant ordered to pay $317K in back wages to employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division say Los Tequila Inc. – operator of Los Tres Caminos restaurant in Evansville, Indiana – has to pay $317,108 in minimum wage and overtime back wages to 21 employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Investigators say Los Tequila Inc. violated minimum wage and overtime requirements by paying servers for only up to 40 hours per week and failing to pay them any wages at all for any hours they worked beyond that point.
They say servers typically worked more than 40 hours per week every workweek.
Investigators say additional violations occurred when the employer paid kitchen workers flat weekly salaries regardless of the number of hours they worked.
In addition to the back wages, officials say Los Tequila Inc. paid $18,291 in civil money penalties due to the repeat nature of the violations.
They say a 2008 investigation of the Los Tres Caminos Inc., operating as Los Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Peru, Indiana, found violations identical to those in the Evansville case.
The owner of Los Tres Caminos in Evansville is the owner of the Peru restaurant and has ownership interest in eight additional Mexican-cuisine restaurants in Indiana and Illinois.
“Employers must ensure their employees receive all wages they are legally due, and they must not violate federal wage laws in an attempt to gain an unfair competitive advantage over those employers that abide by the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Other employers in this industry should use the resolution of this case as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure they comply with the law, and avoid costly violations like those in this case.”
