Epilepsy medication arrives to IN family after shipping delay

”When I came into the room, she was asleep. I said ‘hey baby,’ because I wasn’t for sure if she was going to talk to me or not,” shared Glenda. “She opened up her eyes and said ‘mom!’ I said ‘hey baby, how are you doing?’ she just gave me that little smile of hers. I washed her face and did a few things for her and she said ‘mom, I’m tired,’ and I said ‘rest because we’re going to take it one day at a time, that’s all we can do.”