Epilepsy medication arrives to IN family after shipping delay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One week ago, we introduced you to Glenda Cox — the stressed Indiana mother whose adult daughter’s epilepsy medication was missing.
The two live about a half-hour outside of Louisville, but paperwork shows it was shipped from a pharmacy to an Evansville mail distribution center where it sat for several days.
We are told that the medicine arrived Tuesday afternoon.
Glenda got that notification while visiting her daughter at Norton’s Hospital. She was transferred there from a smaller hospital because her seizures were uncontrollable.
The daughter is improving and is now out of the ICU. Her feeding tube has also been removed.
”When I came into the room, she was asleep. I said ‘hey baby,’ because I wasn’t for sure if she was going to talk to me or not,” shared Glenda. “She opened up her eyes and said ‘mom!’ I said ‘hey baby, how are you doing?’ she just gave me that little smile of hers. I washed her face and did a few things for her and she said ‘mom, I’m tired,’ and I said ‘rest because we’re going to take it one day at a time, that’s all we can do.”
Glenda says she was hoping her daughter would be able to come home by Christmas, but it doesn’t seem like that is likely.
Glenda tells 14 News that her daughter is in good hands at the hospital where she is getting her medication, plus physical therapy.
